Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Running Chang’aa Distillery In Athi River

Police are holding two Chinese nationals who were arrested on Friday for running an illegal chang’aa distillery in Athi River.

Area OCPD Samuel Mkuusi confirmed the incident saying the two, Wang Yalan and Wang Haijian, ran the plant in a house at Green Park estate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), over 800 litres of methanol and 3000 litres of chang’aa and busaa were seized during the incident.

Several sacks of sorghum and rice were also seized.

“Search within the residence of the two suspects led to the recovery of several sacks of Sorghum & Rice, Drums of Sorghum mixtures kept to Ferment & several huge Water Tanks. The duo in custody and recoveries secured as Exhibits, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

The police boss stated that the duo is being processed for arraignment.

Here are photos of the items/equipment seized during the operation.

In the recent past, a number of Chinese nationals have found themselves on the wrong side of the law over-involvement in various activities in the country.

Last month, four Chinese nationals were arrested over ‘suspicious involvement’ in gold mining in Vihiga county.

“The four will be charged with their involvement in the illegal mining if our investigations find them culpable,” County Criminal Investigations Officer Joshua Cheptoo told the press.

In June, seven others were arrested in Nairobi’s popular Gikomba market for engaging illegally in trading activities.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the seven be deported.

