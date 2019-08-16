CBK Starts Nation-wide Campaign For Demonetization Of Old Notes Ahead Of September 30 Deadline

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has begun a countrywide sensitization campaign ahead of September 30 deadline on the old-generation banknotes.

According to the CBK, the campaign began on Friday morning with a series of roadshows in Kwale County.

The region’s residents were cautioned against fake currency notes with the CBK adding that an original note can easily be identified due to its specialized features.

This is due to the rising number of Kenyans who fall victims of being handed fake new banknotes.

In the recent past, the police have arrested at least four suspects with counterfeit new currency notes in amounts varying between Ksh10,000 and Ksh20,000.

Speaking on the transition, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge raised concerns as he noted that they have not received as much of the old notes as they had anticipated.

Njoroge noted: “While we have the total figure, the amount is not as much as we had expected.”

Kenyans now have 46 days to hand over the old-generation notes to the bank before the deadline.

He noted that the low return rate is partly attributed to the last minute culture.

“We still have this bad behavior of waiting until the last minute, we must do it now, before the deadline,” he asserted.

He further affirmed that CBK will not extend the deadline.

