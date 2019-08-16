Confessed Kenyan Drug Trafficker Baktash Akasha Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

A United States court on Friday sentenced Baktash Akasha to 25 years in prison.

Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim Akasha pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking charges in October 2018.

While handing the sentence, presiding Judge Victor Marrero said he would not impose the maximum term of life imprisonment sought by prosecutors.

This, he said, is due to mitigating factors that Baktash’s defence attorney had outlined in a presentation during Friday’s 75-minute court session.

Judge Marrero also ordered on that Baktash pay a $100,000 (Sh10 million) fine to the US.

The sentencing of the two, who are sons of slain drug baron, Ibrahim Akasha, was postponed last month.

Baktash’s brother will be sentenced on November 8, 2019.

The Akasha brothers were arrested in Mombasa on January 28, 2017 and on 30th they were transferred to the US in the custody of US Drug Enforcement Agency personnel.

In July, the brothers argued that they were ‘forcibly kidnapped’ in violation of the US-Kenya extradition treaty.

