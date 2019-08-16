14 Arrested For Causing Air Pollution By Burning Old Tyres In Donholm, Nairobi

14 people have been arrested for allegedly polluting the environment by burning old tyres in Nairobi’s Donholm area.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Nairobi County government and National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) on Friday.

According to Nairobi County acting Environment director Lawrence Mwangi, the suspects have been burning the tyres to extract wires which they later sell.

“We have received numerous complaints from Buruburu and Donholm residents over air pollution at night. We have arrested 14 people to be charged with various counts including burning harmful substances in open air and operating illegal business,” said Mwangi.

Read: Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Running Chang’aa Distillery In Athi River

On her part, Nema Nairobi County director Njoki Mukiri said the authority is targeting more people in the operation that is targeted at curbing air pollution in the County.

“What has been happening here is harmful to the health of people because some of the tyres are made of hazardous chemicals. It affects people as far as Buruburu and the whole of Eastlands area,” she said.

Njoki urged residents to be responsible in their day to day activities.

“Whatever is happening is illegal and we shall not allow it to continue because these gases are harmful to our health,” she added.

Reports by Nation indicate that the suspects were locked up at a cell in City Hall and will be arraigned on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu