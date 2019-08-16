Suspected Drug Lord Ali Punjani Discharged From Hospital In Mumbai

Suspected drug trafficker Ali Punjani has been discharged from hospital in Mumbai, where he is reported to have undergone heart surgery.

A senior doctor from the Bandara-based Asian Institute has confirmed his discharge.

According to Mid-day, an Indian Daily, the wanted drug lord had been admitted at the facility since August 6.

It is further noted that he underwent heart surgery to restore blood flow through the artery called angioplasty.

Read: Suspected Drug Trafficker Ali Punjani’s Wife Among Three Arrested At Tycoon’s Nyali House

It is further noted that he underwent heart surgery to restore blood flow through the artery called angioplasty.

The man wanted by the Kenyan anti-drug agency is reportedly expected in the country on August 26, after his business class air ticket was booked to Nairobi.

He will then take another flight immediately to Mombasa on the same day.

The Indian Daily stated: “After three hours, his connecting flight to Mombasa is scheduled from Nairobi at 1.30pm and he is expected to land in Mombasa the same day.”

Read also: Ali Punjani’s Wife, Four Others Released As Police Fail To Link Them To Drug Trafficking

This happens days after police raided his Nyali mansion in search of drugs. During the raid, the detectives arrested Punjani’s wife and two other individuals.

However, on Thursday, a Shanzu court ordered the immediate release of his wife, Karki Shumshija after police failed to link her to drug trafficking.

Four other suspects were also set free in relation to drug trafficking.

The raid occurred after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared war against drug traffickers noting that no individual will be spared no matter how connected they are.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu