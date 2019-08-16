Friendly Alert! AFC Leopards To Face Tanzania’s Yanga SC In Arusha

12-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards will on Sunday face Tanzania giants Yanga SC in a friendly match in Arusha, Tanzania.

“We will be having a friendly match on Sunday (18-08-2019) vs Tanzania’s VPL giants Yanga SC in Arusha,” the club’s update on Friday morning reads.

The encounter will mark the end of Ingwe’s preseason activities ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League season kick-off the following week.

Head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has selected a team of 20 for the assignment including the club’s new summer signings like Ismaila Diarra of Mali and Collins Shivachi, formerly of Tusker FC.

Leopards have made their intentions to win the KPL title next season and end over a two decade drought clear. Under the new chairmanship of former player Dr. Dan Shikanda, the team has recruited robustly and are raring to go.

Yanga recently played a friendly against KPL side Kariobangi Sharks in Dar Es Salaam, a match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The team is preparing for the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg fixture against Township Rollers of Botswana.

The first leg encounter ended 1-1 in Dar.

Leopards Team

1 Benjamin Ochan

2 Ezekiel Owade

3 Dennis Sikhayi

4 Isaac Kipyegon

5 Collins Shichenje

6 Soter Kayumba

7 Collins Shivachi

8 Said Tsuma

9 Whyvonne Isuza

10 John Wanda

11 Eugene Mukangula

12 Vincent Habamahoro

13 Tresor Ndikumana

14 Boniface Mukhekhe

15 Vincent Oburu

16 Clark Achuka

17 Ismailia Diara

18 Hansel Ochieng

19 Christopher Orochum

20 Jaffery Odeny

