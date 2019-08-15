Here Is Singer Willy Paul’s Gorgeous Arab Baby Mama (Photos)

Three weeks ago singer Willy Paul acknowledged having a son with little know Arab woman after months of denying it.

The Nishikilie hitmaker said that he has a 12 month old son named, Damian.

“I have a child, he is now 12 months old. His name is King Damian; by that name alone he is already a star,” he stated.

His baby mama is a private person but was introduced to Willy Pozee’s Instagram followers some 5 months ago.

“There she goes!! The mother of my son!!” he captioned a video of the woman who has been identified as Ulhaq.

View this post on Instagram There she goes!! The mother of my son!! A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:18am PST

Asked whether he intends to settle down with the gorgeous Arab woman, the controversial singer noted that he would rather keep such details to himself.

“I like keeping such details private.”

There have been rumours that Pozee has been seeing Tanzanian songstress Nandy, claims she has shot down.

Here are some of Ulhaq’s pictures:

