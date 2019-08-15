Uhuru Reinstates Justice Jackton Ojwang After Tribunal Found Him Innocent On All Graft Charges

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reinstated Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang after being suspended over bribery claims.

His reinstatement comes a few days after President Uhuru received the report of the tribunal investigating the Supreme Court judge that found him innocent.

According to the tribunal, the evidence presented against Justice Ojwang did not meet the threshold to warrant his removal from the bench.

The tribunal’s chairman, Justice Alnashir Visram noted: “After adducing and analyzing all the allegations made against the Honorable Justice, the unanimous verdict is that the Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Jackton Ojwang is innocent of all the allegations made against him and that he should resume his duties immediately.”

Justice Ojwang was found innocent of all the four allegations leveled against him.

The tribunal was formed by President Uhuru following the recommendation from the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) who initiated investigations into the conduct of Justice Ojwang.

The move by the JSC was triggered by a petition made by a Mr. Nelson Oduor and eight others in which varied allegations of misconduct, incompetence, and breach of the judicial code of conduct were made against the judge.

In their report, the Visram-lead team told the President, “Your Excellency, our unanimous recommendation, therefore is that Hon. Mr Justice (Prof) Jackton B. Ojwang, ought not to be removed from office and the current suspension should be lifted.”

President Kenyatta thanked the tribunal for executing its mandate judiciously saying, “you have done very well in promoting human justice”.

