Suspects Show Up At Kibera Law Courts “Too Drunk” To Take Plea (Photos)

It was a mix of drama and shock on Thursday morning at the Kibera Law Courts when six suspects showed up drunk as skunks.

According to photos doing rounds online, the men are seen lying on the ground almost blacked out.

Reports indicate that the six were arrested yester night during a Nacada operation.

They were supposed to take pleas but were too intoxicated to appear before a magistrate.

While some Kenyans online thought the situation was funny, others noted that the suspects are in need of rehabilitation than trial.

Here are some of the comments:

