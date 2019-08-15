Senator Susan Kihika Blocked From Greeting President Uhuru Kenyatta (Video)

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was on Wednesday allegedly blocked from greeting President Uhuru Kenyatta upon his arrival in the county.

In the video seen by Kahawa Tungu, a woman believed to be a member of President Uhuru’s security is seen contronting Senator Susan.

The woman, who is dressed in civilian clothes, is claimed to have barred a number of lawmakers especially the female members who had carried handbags which according to her were security threats.

However, it is not clear why Senator Kihika and the security personnel had an altercation as seen in the video.

The lady is seen attempting to slap the Senator who slightly dodged her hands and let the moment pass.

At that moment, other leaders who included Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama, Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, and County Speaker Joel Kairu are later seen trying to intervene and calm the Senator.

It is reported that Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara was also one of the leaders who were asked to step aside from the line in order for her handbag to be searched.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi is noted to have also had to hand in her purse to one of the security officers who in turn passed it to her aide for the search.

The security detail later ordered the majority of the MCAs out of the line to avoid crowding at the spot where the President was to be received.

