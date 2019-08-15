Saumu Mbuvi Speaks On Being Depressed After Ending “Toxic” Relationship With Baby Daddy

Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi opened up about being in a toxic and abusive relationship at the tender age of 21.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the mother of one said that at the time she was with her baby daddy, Benson Gatu.

So dire was the situation that when things fell apart in 2017 she was depressed.

“Honestly, I’m not a relationship expert, all I was doing is research for some NGO…and I realized so many women are affected by this…

Let me use myself as an example, my first relationship I was only 21 young and naive, thinking the relationship would lead to marriage. It totally damaged me and left me on depression pills for a while, the same fear of being judged is what I had until I choose myself and my child’s happiness over everything.

Most women should know that if your kids see you physically abused all the time, all they will know is violence, it will damage them psychologically. My second relationship at 23, at least with a bit of experience, anything that involved violence, was a no for me. I was stronger and didn’t care how many would criticize me, my health and happiness come first and that of my daughter,” Saumu wrote.

The yummy mummy further advised young girls to refrain from staying in abusive relationships and always ensure that they always have something to call their own.

The businesswoman also noted that most women stay in these kinds of relationships due to fear of losing their partners to other people or being a single parent.

To these women she said, “Love knows no religion, it’s what makes us whole time for. Life is too short learn to put yourself first. To young girls don’t rush it, sometimes I say to myself I wish I knew better. I had options of going on with my studies but at a certain age you think you know everything, but you are wrong. Being so dependent on a person can also bring lack of respect, be street smart, hustle ni hustle, whether you are selling mitumba or handbags as long as you have something small for yourself.. with your own money no one can disrespect you.”

While she has been in a couple of relationships since ending things with Gatu, Saumu might just be ready to settle down with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip who a few weeks ago met her daughter.

The legislator told a local magazine that he intends to marry Saumu before years end.

