Another Scandal? Public Service And Youth Department Unable To Account For Ksh25 Billion

The State Public Service and Youth Department is unable to account for the expenditure of Ksh25 billion, the office of the Auditor General has revealed.

According to the Auditor General Edward Ouko, of the Ksh25 billion, the department made payments amounting to Ksh21 billion that were either unauthorised, unreported or unaccounted.

Payments vouchers for Ksh182.7 million were not available for audit verification since they were being held by various investigating agencies.

“Under the circumstances, the payments as reflected on the statement of receipts and payments could not be confirmed to the extent of Ksh182.7 million represented by missing payment vouchers,” the report reads.

Further, the department was unable to disclose cash and cash equivalents worth Ksh1.3 billion, pointing out to a possible theft.

“In view of the foregoing, the accuracy and completeness of the cash and cash equivalents balance of Ksh1,348,139,907 as at June 30, 2018, could not be ascertained,” reads part of the report.

Unsupported staff accounts payables worth Ksh1.3 billion and pending bills worth Ksh1.5 billion were also flagged by the auditor general report.

As of June 30, 2018, financial statements reflected a balance of Ksh967,434,265 as outstanding pending bills.

However, bills totalling to Ksh1,586,208,155 are held at seven stations as compared to the reported balance in the financial statements of Ksh384,682,494 relating to National Youth Service (NYS). Consequently, unexplained variance of Ksh1,201,525,661 was discovered.

“Consequently, the accuracy and completeness of the pending bills payables of Sh967,434,265 as at June 30, 2018, could not be confirmed,” added the report.

In order to conceal irregularities, the State Department charged expenditure items to other account codes other than the codes as per the approved budget.

