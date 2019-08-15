Postmortem Reveals What Killed Man During Drunk Sex In Maize Plantation

A postmortem examination carried on the body of a 35-year-old man who passed on during a sex escapade at a maize plantation in Uasin Gishu County has revealed that the man died as a result of chocking.

The autopsy report, which was released at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, indicates that the Kapsaret constituency resident, Julius Bor, was highly intoxicated at the time of his death.

Doctors revealed that moments before his death, Julius vomited and ended up chocking up to death.

The deceased is said to have been on a drinking spree with his 40-year-old lover, Janet Misik Cheptoo, at Chepyakwai trading centre on Sunday night before they left at around midnight.

According to a police report, the two stopped at a local maize plantation where they engaged in steamy sex before Julius collapsed and died.

Read: Singer Vivian Speaks On Being Physically, Sexually Abused By Influential Men In Showbiz

“On the way, they entered into the maize plantation to have sex where the deceased fainted and the lady rushed to get him water to drink, where he found him still unconscious,” said police.

The man is alleged to have swallowed a sex booster pill before the incident.

Janet reported the matter to a village elder who informed the police.

On arrival at the scene, the police found the lifeless body of Julius. The body had no physical injuries.

The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu