Wedding Turns Tragic As One Dies, 10 Hospitalized After Falling Ill From Food Poisoning, Cholera

One family member and more than 40 other guests fell ill after attending a wedding last weekend.

According to reports, at least 10 guests and family members are currently admitted in various Nairobi hospitals after testing positive to cholera.

As of Wednesday, at least three of them were admitted at Mater Hospital, three at Mama Lucy Hospital and four at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

However, the groom Wilson Wamunyu and his wife Sarah survived the scare and flew for their honeymoon in Dubai immediately after the wedding on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Samson Mathu, the groom’s brother noted that their 89-year-old grandfather, Wamunyu Wilson, died on Tuesday at Mt Kenya Hospital.

Mathu noted: “We have written to the food supplier to demand answers.”

He revealed that the food was supplied by Hot Dishes, a Nairobi-based restaurant with outdoor catering services.

The food intended to be served to 450 individuals consisted of vegetable salad, mixed vegetables, vegetable rice, beef, mukimo, njahi, rice and chapati among other dishes all at Ksh184,000.

Additionally, the high table was served chicken and icecream.

Mr Mathu also stated in his letter to the restaurant, “We are copying the county public health department as per the prevailing guidelines on the management of cholera.”

Despite the complains, Hot Dishes Director Salome Mwangi affirmed that she could not comment as she was attending a staff’s burial.

Nairobi county director of Health Lucina Koyio has warned Nairobians to remain on high alert for cholera outbreaks.

She noted: “The county is experiencing a wave of the cholera outbreak which was confirmed March 20. In this regard, I am requesting all referral hospitals to reactivate their cholera treatment units to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Cholera is transmitted when people ingest food or water contaminated with faecal matter containing cholera germs and can be deadly if not treated immediately.

