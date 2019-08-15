Kisumu County Government To Deliver New Stadium By November 2021 (Photo)

The County Government of Kisumu has committed to constructing a modern sports complex by November 2021.

This will form part of Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o legacy projects.

The ground breaking ceremony for the facility will take place in two month’s time.

Despite boasting immense sporting talents ranging from the most loved football, to basketball and hockey, the county lacks a standard sporting facility that can stage international competitions.

Moi Stadium, the county’s largest stadium, is in a sorry stage and lack the basics for staging even a regional football championships like CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

