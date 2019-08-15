Chaos In Kangemi After Residents Protest Recruitment Of Census Officials (Video)

Kangemi residents on Thursday took to the streets to protest the recruitment of census officials in the area.

According to the constituents in Westlands Constituency, the process was flawed.

Policers were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse youth who has stormed enumerators training center in Kihumbuini primary school in Kangemi.

The residents noted that the majority of the hired enumerators hired for the exercise are from Eastlands.

Speaking on the issue, Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Wanyonyi noted that the training will not go on until the register is audited.

A section of youth disrupt the census enumerators training in Kangemi, protesting 'flawed' recruitment process. #TheDailyBrief with @SamWNjoroge pic.twitter.com/vpAdvOHI3x — K24 TV (@K24Tv) August 15, 2019

This happens barely a week after five residents from Homa Bay County moved to court seeking to stop the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) from carrying the exercise in the county.

Like in Kangemi, the five residents accused KNBS of failing to adhere to the principles of recruitment by hiring people who had not applied for the various positions.

Additionally, they cited that some were hired despite being public servants.

The five include Michael Otieno, Evance Oloo, John Okambo, Antony Gaya and Daniel Otieno Onyango.

A total of 174,700 personnel will be hired for the exercise set to be conducted on August 24 and 25, 2019.

The government announced that the exercise will be a paperless process as the government seeks to make use of technology to obtain a complete count of all Kenyans.

