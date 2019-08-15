Judges To Visit KICC To Determine If Mzee Kenyatta’s Statue Is Part Of Building In New Bank Notes Case

High Court Judges are set to visit the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi to determine whether Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s statue is part of the building.

The judges are expected to visit the center on Thursday afternoon.

This follows a petition filed in court accusing the Central Bank of Kenya for retaining the image of Mzee Kenyatta on the new currency notes.

The petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah faulted the CBK and its Governor Patrick Njoroge of contravening Article 231(4) of the Constitution by retaining the portrait of Kenya’s first president on the new generation currency notes.

Additionally, former Kamukuni Member of Parliament, Simon Mbugua accused the CBK of failing to conduct public participation before the new notes were printed.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations, the Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge launched the new banknotes.

According to Dr Njoroge, the new notes are intended to be “immune to corruption.”

He further noted that Kenyans have until October 1, 2019, to exchange all the older banknotes.

At the time Njoroge mentioned: “The Central Bank of Kenya has now completed the process of producing the new-generation banknotes in accordance with the Constitution all applicable laws.

“I can confirm that the new-generation banknotes were issued on May 31, 2019, by Gazette notice. They are now legal tenders,” he explained.