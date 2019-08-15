Harmonize Walks Out On Diamond’s Wasafi Records, To Start His Own Label

Bongo flava star Harmonize has apparently called it quits at Wasafi Classic Records.

Word has it that Konde Boy has been feuding with his boss, Diamond Platnumz hence the decision to walk out of one of East Africa’s largest record labels.

It started earlier on in the year when Platnumz told the world that the reason why his ex-bodyguard Mwarabu was fired was because he had an affair with Harmonize’s fiancee, Sarah.

This he revealed on his hit single, Inama.

What followed was a lot of back and forth between the two stars which eventually led to fans pitting the two against each other.

Earlier on in the week however, the Kwangwaru crooner did not only delete “signed under WCB Wasafi” on his Instagram bio but also followed Platnumz’s archenemy, Ali Kiba.

The hitmaker was also supposed to perform with Baba Tiffah in New York but he was a no-show.

Why? He apparently had “visa-related” issues.

According to Classic 105 presenter Miana Kageni who is close to Platnumz and well, the entire Wasafi family, Harmonize is well on his way to creating his own label.

During his morning show, Kageni said that the label will be known as “Konde Gang.”

Sources privy to the details say that Harmonize’s decision was informed by his love for young and upcoming artistes.

