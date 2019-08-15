in NEWS, POLITICS

Netizens Go Ham On Esther Passaris Over ‘Insensitive’ Tweet

Esther Passaris. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is facing a backlash on social media over a recent tweet she wrote after being tagged on a fundraiser banner for one of Nairobi residents who passed on recently.

In the tweet, citing limited finances, Passaris expressed her regrets, noting that she couldn’t afford a penny towards clearance of late David Mutemi’s medical bill amounting to Ksh2.464 million.

“Sorry my salary and per diems exhausted. When the County Government pays the per diems due to me plus interest and the courts reinstate our house allowance & awards me defamation in upcoming cases I shall do more to help the many who the law cannot in the short run. #GodsSpeed, ” she wrote.

However, the sentiments didn’t augur well with a section of netizens who accused her of being insensitive.

Others felt she was using Mutemi’s case to push for her own selfish interests.

Her attempts to justify her reaction fuelled the trolls even more.

This is not the first time the legislator acts are receiving a backlash on Twitter.

In the recent past, Passaris has been on the receiving end of Kenyan’s wrath over her attempt to justify Members of Parliament’s appetite for allowances.

This is following a debate on recent outrageous allowance demands by the MPs. They include a Ksh250,000 house allowance and a “night” allowance dubbed “Domestic Subsistence Facilitation” that will see the legislators receive between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 per night.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

