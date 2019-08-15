in NEWS

Popular Reggae DJ Moh Arrested At Space Lounge After Being Spotted With Gun

dj moh
DJ Moh. [Courtesy]

Police have in custody Nicholas Mugo Mwangi alias DJ Moh for public display of firearm.

The deejay was on Tuesday spotted carrying a gun while attending his brother DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party at K1 Klub House where the viral picture was taken.

According to the DCI, DJ Moh was apprehended at Space Lounge where a Steyr Pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition seized.

“Following Public outcry of a #DJ displaying a Firearm in public, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from #SCPU last night arrested Mr. Nicholas Mugo MWANGI at #SpaceLounge Club, Ngong Rd. A Steyr Pistol & 174 rounds of Ammunitions confiscated,” DCI tweeted.

The Moh Spice Entertainment chief executive is currently helping police with investigations.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

