Ali Punjani’s Wife, Four Others Released As Police Fail To Link Them To Drug Trafficking

Suspected drug baron Ali Punjani’s wife and four others have been released by a Shanzu court.

This was after police failed to link the five to drug trafficking.

Karki Sushmita, Ram Manoj, Bashyal Shiva, a gardener Boniface Maelo and a househelp Lucy Njeri were released on Thursday evening after magistrate Odhiambo described the case as a “story telling mission that the court could not buy.”

“l hereby order the respondents to be released unconditionally since the prosecution has been unable to prefer relevant charges to the respondents, walk freely as you look at the sky since the court has upheld your fundamental rights,” Mr Odhiambo said.

The prosecution had asked to have the suspects released on personal bond as they awaited further instructions from the DPP.

As soon as they walked to freedom, the Star reports, plain clothed officers tried to rearrest them.

They did however get away in a lawyer’s car.

The police on Tuesday searched Punjani’s home for drugs but only discovered two rolls of marijuana.

The tycoon is in India receiving treatment.

