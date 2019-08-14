Police Arrest Three For Taking Pictures Of Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel

Police officers are seeking to detain three suspected terror suspects for taking pictures of Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi.

According to sergeant Joseph Mwiti who is attached to ATPU, the three were nabbed on suspicion of carrying out surveillance at the hotel for purposes of carrying out an attack.

Mwiti told Milimani Courts’ magistrate Elekta Rihani, “The respondents were covertly taking photographs at the hotel and when questioned, they did not give an explanation.”

Additionally, Abdi Mohammed Guled, Ibrahim Mohammed Guled, and Mohammed Bashi Aden are claimed to have been in possession of several items including Kenyan IDs, mobile phones and electronic gadgets which police have forwarded to Anti-Terrorism Police Unit laboratories for forensic analysis.

The investigating officer noted that he needed more time to collect details of all the persons the suspects have been in contact with both in Kenya and outside the country.

The officer stated: “I want to retrieve their digital prints for forensic examination as well as examine their social media accounts. It is important for them to be detained by the ATPU to enable detailed criminal enquires to be carried out.”

The three are currently being investigated for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

While seeking to have them detained, the officer urged the court not to grant the suspects bail pending the probe saying they are a flight risk.

The officer further urged the court to detain the three at a police station within Nairobi county.

“The station should not be stated in open court due to security reasons,” he affirmed.

The court was informed that the investigations are complex and require additional time as they involve a number of security agencies.

The ruling on whether they will be detained will be made on Wednesday.

