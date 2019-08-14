Speaker Justin Muturi Officially Declares Kibra Parliamentary Seat Vacant

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has officially declared the Kibra Parliamentary seat vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth.

The pronouncement paves way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prepare and announce the date for a by-election.

The mini-poll must be held within 90 days (Three months) from the day the notice was made, as per the Constitution.

“In pursuance of the provisions of section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, 2011, I command you that, due notice being given, you do cause election to be held according to law of a member of service in the National Assembly for the said constituency,” Muturi said in a gazette notice dated August 13 and addressed to the commission.

The late legislator, who was serving his second term, succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday, July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

He was cremated on Saturday, August, 3.

According to reports, some of the individuals who are eying the Kibra parliamentary seat include Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Eliud Owalo, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra and former nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro.

Owalo, a former Kibra MP aspirant, resigned from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officially this week.

In a letter to ODM’s Secretary-General and the Registrar of Political Parties dated Tuesday, Owalo noted that his resignation should be followed by an instant removal of his name from the ODM party membership register.

In part, the letter read: “It is with great regret that I write to inform you that I have with immediate effect relinquished my membership of the ODM Party.

“My resignation is informed by the fact that my political ideology, convictions, and belief no longer has convergence or depict and congruence and common denominator with that of the ODM party, its value orientation, and practices,” he noted.

Others who are expected to declare their interest officially are Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, Sigar James Agumba and ODM Youth leader Benson Musungu.

