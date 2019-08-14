Radio Africa Acquires Exclusive English Premier League Radio Broadcast Rights

Radio Africa Group has acquired exclusive radio broadcast rights for the English Premier League (EPL) in all its forms.

The group owns among others Radio Jambo and Classic 105 FM.

In a notice to other broadcasters, Radio Africa threatened legal action against any breaches.

“No other media, communication, or news outlet in Kenya has these rights for live and recorded radio broadcast or commentary.

“Any infringement or violation of Radio Africa Group’s rights shall be detrimental to Radio Africa, the English Premier League, the English Premier League’s Global Partners and the Football Association English Premier League and shall be addressed through legal action by Radio Africa, the EPL, the EPL’s global partners and the FAPL,” the notice reads.

The EPL remains the most watched league in Kenya. It remains to be seen how other players in the industry will react to this new development with the new season just beginning.

