Relief For Motorists As Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop In August Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a drop in petrol and diesel prices in the latest review.

In the August review, petrol and diesel prices drop by Ksh2.86 and Ksh3.28 per litre respectively.

However, the authority increased the price of kerosene by Sh1.98 per litre.

The new price is a relief for petrol consumers after being on an upward trajectory in previous reviews.

This is the second month in a row the price of diesel is going down having decreased by Ksh0.88 in July review.

EPRA attributed the latest decrease in petrol and diesel costs to a break in the pricing of fuel imports between June and July.

“The changes in this month’s prices have been a consequence of the average cost of imported super petrol and diesel decreasing by 5.6 and 7.1 per cent between June and July 2019,” EPRA’s statement reads in part.

The new prices will be effective at midnight.

In Nairobi, petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Ksh112.53, Ksh100.60 and Ksh103.95 per litre respectively.

Last month, Nairobi prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were Ksh115.39, Ksh103.88 and Ksh101.97 per litre respectively.

