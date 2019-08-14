“Mileage!” Pastor Ng’ang’a Reveals Why He Married Woman Half His Age [Video]

Controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism has recounted facing opposition from his church members days before he married his ‘younger wife’ Mercy Murugi.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Masawe Jappani, Ng’ang’a revealed that he made the ‘critical decision’ to marry young Mercy after his wife died. She is a daughter to one of his church members.

At the time beautiful Mercy was in University.

“Mama yake alikuwa mshirika wangu, sasa nikamjulia hapo, alikua shule anasoma degree Nairobi ,” he said.

They got married in 2012 in a lavish wedding ceremony which was held at Windsor Gold Club.

According to the televangelist, he considered someone younger, one who he will enjoy life with at his old age.

“Unajua kwa nini nikaoa mke mdogo, kwa sababu nikiwa mzee atanisaidia labda nisimeze dawa za presssure mbili ama tatu.

“So nikampenda kukawa na vita kubwa sana ya watu wakisema ninaoa msichana mdogo kuliko mimi, basi mimi nakajiita kamkutano, nikataka kuoa wengine ambao sitawataja kwa sababu wengine ni waheshimwa lakini nikaangalia nikaona mileage yake nikienda kumaliza kule tutakua tunakunywa dawa za pressure wote wawili, nikaona nioe mke mdogo, ” he said.

However, six months into their marriage, Ng’ang’a says, Mercy was incited with those who were opposed to their union and left the marriage for some time.

As fate would be, they reunited and continue to enjoy a happy marriage.

In June, the couple became the talk of the town after Ng’ang’a went on a rant accusing his pastors of disrespecting his wife.

“If you are not going to respect my wife I will kick you out of my Ministry it doesn’t matter who you are. This time I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my Church and go start your own wajinga hawa.”

“You have become rich in my Church; stupid, arrogant, useless people, taka taka, rubbish. There is nothing you can tell me,” said Ng’ang’a in a video.

During the Tuesday interview, the pastor revealed that the men of the clothe often undermined his wife because of her age.

He noted that his wife had been calling for meetings and some of them failed to turn up.

“Akiitana mkutano hao pastors wakubwa wanasema hawawezi kukuja mkutano wa watoto. Ni mke mdogo lakini ni lazima apewe respect. Ni madharau, ” he said.

Following the rant, coast region bishop Robert Wafula resigned from the Neno Evangelism ministry.

He has since begun his own church, Shalom Miracle Church.

Watch the interview here:

