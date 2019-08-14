Trouble In Paradise? Otile Brown’s Girlfriend Nabayet Posts Black Roses On Insta

Speculations are rife that singer Otile Brown’s relationship with Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet is on the rocks.

This was after the beauty shared with her 49,000 Instagram followers a picture of black roses captioned with a deuces sign.

While a black rose is often associated with death and mourning, it could sometimes symbolize rebirth and rejuvenation.

Why would people read into a post, you may ask.

Well, when Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan broke up with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz, she posted a picture of a bouquet of black roses accompanied by a lengthy break up message.

Away from Zari, Nabayet was in Kenya a few days ago and things between her and Otile were on an all time high.

She is now back in Australia.

Their online in-laws want the two to stay together while others warned Nabayet against leaving the singer who was last year publicly dumped by socialite Vera Sidika.

Here are some of the comments:

“🤣🤣🤣Nilijua tu itaisha,” Juliet wrote.

Michelle Nina said, “Uhh why black? Why do I feel like Zari and diamond is about to happen again 😩😭😭.”

“Noooo way boo😕, tell me it’s not what I think it is 😕😕,” Tracy Hassan commented.

A Ky_kyenze said, “Mmmh usijaribu kuacha OB wewe.”

