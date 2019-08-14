Nairobi Resident Adverts Self For Deputy Governor Position In Local Daily (Photo)

A Nairobian has excited Kenyans after he put up an advertisement on the local dailies offering himself up for the Deputy Governor position.

One Phillip Sogoti Chepsat, a voter and resident of the capital city made his request as an “expression of interest” in the Daily Nation on Wednesday.

Mr Sogoti requested Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appoint him for the position.

According to the advert, Sogoti noted that he is driven by a “strong conviction” that he could make a significant contribution to Governor Sonko’s efforts to improve Nairobi City.

Read: Sonko Nominates Four Women To Replace Igathe As Deputy Governor

Additionally, he saw it fit to highlight that he is a university graduate with over 15 years of experience in public service.

Sogoti also noted that he opted to make his request public since he is not sure if his earlier communication to Governor Sonko were received.

“I look forward to your kind consideration to make me part of the leadership in Nairobi county. I vow to meet if not exceed, your expectations and the expectations of the residents of Nairobi County,” Sogoti exclaimed.

Nairobi county has for a long time functioned without a deputy governor as Governor Sonko has shown no interest of appointing another person to fill in the position after the exit of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

In previous encounters, Sonko affirmed that the matter is a”non-issue” despite being grilled for close to five-hours by a Senate oversight committee and the Supreme Court advisory on the issue.

He went ahead to fault the senators for having not passed a law that guides governors on how to appoint deputies in case of a vacancy in the office.

Read also: Igathe Pays Governor Sonko A Courtesy Visit After Abrupt Resignation (Photos)

He mentioned: “There is no law that compels me to appoint a deputy. But I want to assure that I will appoint a deputy and forward the name to the county assembly the following day after the law is passed.”

After receiving intense pressure, Sonko nominated Canada-based barrister Miguna Miguna as his deputy in May 2018.

However, the nomination was rejected by the Nairobi County Assembly who is required to either reject or approve the individual nominated by the county chief.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu