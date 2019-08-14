“You’re Not A Woman”, Mike Sonko Rejects Voter’s Deputy Governorship Bid

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has rejected a public appeal by one of his county residents to be his deputy.

Phillip Sogoti Chepsat, a voter in Nairobi, made his request as an “expression of interest” in the Daily Nation on Wednesday.

However, in his response on Wednesday evening, Sonko appreciated Sogoti’s interest to be his deputy but maintained that the position was reserved for a woman.

“It is worth of note that as a politician, I believe in keeping my promises to the electorate. And earlier, I committed myself to Nairobians that my nominee for Nairobi City County’s Next Deputy Governor shall be a woman.

“Too bad you are not a woman because I intend to keep that promise to my women supporters at all costs because I believe in not only upholding the third gender rule but exceeding it. This is why half of Nairobi County executive members are women, ” Sonko wrote on Facebook.

In his Wednesday advert, Sogoti, who highlighted that he is a university graduate with over 15 years of experience in public service, noted that he opted to make his request public since he is not sure if his earlier communication to Governor Sonko were received.

In response, Sonko said, “My office received your earlier communications and we were in the process of writing you a formal regret.”

The Governor, however, urged Sugoti not to give up on his bid to serve Nairobian as he disclosed that there were vacancies coming up in his administration.

“I shall soon be sending home several nonperforming Members of County Executive Committee and Chief Officers who are sleeping on the job and you should be on the standby to apply when the County Public Service Board advertises to fill the position, ” he said.



Nairobi county has for a long time functioned without a deputy governor as Governor Sonko has shown no interest of appointing another person to fill in the position after the exit of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

In previous encounters, Sonko affirmed that the matter is a “non-issue” despite being grilled for close to five-hours by a Senate oversight committee and the Supreme Court advisory on the issue.

He went ahead to fault the senators for having not passed a law that guides governors on how to appoint deputies in case of a vacancy in the office.

He mentioned: “There is no law that compels me to appoint a deputy. But I want to assure that I will appoint a deputy and forward the name to the county assembly the following day after the law is passed.”

After receiving intense pressure, Sonko nominated Canada-based barrister Miguna Miguna as his deputy in May 2018.

However, the nomination was rejected by the Nairobi County Assembly who is required to either reject or approve the individual nominated by the county chief.

