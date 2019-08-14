You Would Receive Less – MCSK Tells Off Dissatisfied Musicians

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has responded to claims that it paid musicians too little in music royalties.

The rant was started by rapper Khaligraph Jones who noted that he only received Sh2,530 from the body that restarted operations at the start of the year following a two year freeze.

Sounding a warning to the body tasked with collecting royalty on behalf of authors, composers, arrangers and publishers of musical works, the OG asked to never again receive the “peanuts.”

Also on attack mode was King Kaka who just like Khaligraph received Sh2,530.

He said, “So MCSK sends everyone Kshs 2500 * 15k members that’s 37M are you sure that’s all you collected. Kukula jasho ya Mtu ni laana na naskia kama hauna license wanakushika right there and then, Wacheni ufala.”

MCSK finally responded to King Kaka noting that the “peanuts” were more than the artistes deserved, adding that the monies were “collections from public places for only 2 months.”

In tweets that have already been taken down, the copyrights body wrote, “We have distributed royalties to all our members (13,967) general distribution. Its PPP distribution (Performance in Public Places) this are collections from public places for only 2 months. Please Note that we haven’t received a dime from any broadcasters who exploit music.”

“Secondly, We made a general distribution because if we strictly followed scientific distribution then 70% of the money collected will be paid to the international societies. We all know that Kenyan music receives little airplay. The figures you’d receive would be less,” MCSK added.

While some received Sh2,530, others like Sauti Sol did not receive a dime.

