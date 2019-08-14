High-end Cars Worth Ksh40 Million Stolen From UK Seized At Mombasa Port

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized three high-end cars suspected to have been stolen from the United Kingdom, headed to Kampala, Uganda.

The cars, two Range Rovers and a Mercedes Benz, were seized at the Port of Mombasa Container Freight Station (CFS) in a container which was declared to be loaded with household goods.

“On July 30, 2019, Customs Enforcement Southern Region received scanner alert pointing towards mis-declaration of a 40-foot container. The container which had been declared to contain personal and household effects were inspected non-intrusively using the Customs X ray scanner in Mombasa. The scanner image revealed that the contents of the container were three high-end motor vehicles, inconsistent with the declaration,” KRA said in a statement.

This comes at a time the taxman and quality assurance authorities have intensified crackdown against the importation of contraband goods.

KRA announced that it has roped in the services of NIS, DCI, regular police and Interpol to nab the syndicate.

“Kenya Revenue Authority is working in partnership with the local and international investigation and enforcement agents including the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenyan and International Police (Interpol) to get to the root of the syndicate,” added the statement.

The cars are worth Ksh40 million.

