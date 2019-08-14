Kitengela Residents Gripped By Fear As Man Is Killed In Broad Daylight

Residents of Kitengela were on Wednesday shocked as two men beheaded another at around 11 am at a betting shop.

The men accosted the deceased at the shop that is only a few metres from the police station.

According to K24 Digital, the suspects confronted the departed inside the shop and shortly after locked the doors to the shop. There was noise coming from the shop, residents say.

It is then that passersby broke the shop’s doors in a bid to rescue the victim who was already dead when they got there.

Read:

The residents found his body on the floor with his neck slit from end to end.

Police officers arrived at the scene of incident as the crowd that was already forming tried to assault the suspects who have since been taken to Kitengela Police Station.

Residents decried the rise in criminal activities in the area with betting shops being a breeding ground for these kinds of people.

Read Also:

They also blamed the police for letting the vice flourish.

Investigations into the matter have started, Isinya Sub-County police boss, Kinyua Mugambi said.

The victim’s remains have also been taken to a morgue within the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu