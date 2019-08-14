Famous Kimariny Stadium Which DP Ruto Promised To Deliver Remains Abandoned (Photo)

Remember the famous Kimariny Stadium which the Deputy President William Ruto pledged to deliver in six months in 2017?

Well, two years down the line the facility remain unfinished and abandoned with the contractor who was tasked with its renovation not on site.

Before the 2017 general elections, Ruto sensationally promised that the historic facility, famed for producing world class athletes, would be ready in six months.

Ruto said, “In six month’s time, the stadium in Kimariny, which is historic, will be complete.”

A recent spot check by the Daily Nation confirms that there’s nothing close to renovation works is currently ongoing.

“…anyone entering the stadium is welcomed by a broken gate, open electricity cables and a heap of soil left behind by the contractor.

The running track had been graded but weeds are now taking over even as athletes strive to use clear patches for speed work,” the Nation reports.

Before the famous announcement by Ruto, the County government of Elgeyo Marakwet had set aside Ksh60 million meant to give the facility a face lift, the plan was frozen.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to construct any of the five new stadiums they promised Kenyans in 2013.

This as Rwanda recently unveiled ultra modern Kigali Arena, a 10,000 capacity indoor stadium, in just six months.

