Francis Kimanzi Appointed Harambee Stars Coach

Francis Kimanzi is set to be appointed as the new Harambee Stars coach on a two-year deal,according to reports.

He will be unveiled on Friday as the successor of Frenchman Sebastien Migné, who resigned on Monday.

Kimanzi, who recently resigned as Mathare United coach, will be deputized by the current KCB FC manager Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, according to the reports.

Read:

Kimanzi served as the assistant to Migné.

He is not new to the job having served as coach of the national team on two separate occasions.

Zico on the other hand briefly handled the team in 2012 as the head coach.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu