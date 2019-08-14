DPP Issues Stern Warning Against Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Following A Series Of “Damaging” Tweets

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has warned young gymnast Wendy Waeni’s former manager Joe Mwangi following a series of tweets he shared on the teen’s private alleged life.

On Tuesday, Mwangi published multiple damaging tweets on the young teen’s private sexual life.

Taking notice of a senior official in the Office of the DPP, Mwangi was bashed for diverting the narrative from the key issue in which he was accused of swindling Wendy monies from all her last ventures.

DPP’s Principal Prosecution Counsel, Duncan Ondimu, warned Mwangi against subjecting the minor to “indecent exposure” asserting that he implicating himself and the publishing of such information on the minor is likely to have him face further charges.

@Mwasjoe50 by now you should be aware that indecent exposure of a minor is a very serious offence. Obstruction of an ongoing investigation is criminal!!!

He further asserted that the Child Protection Unit is following up on the matter and he should interfere with the case by exposing the minor.

You don't indecently expose a minor!!

The development came a few days after the DCI’s Child Protection Unit announced it had opened an investigation into Waeni’s case.

Speaking during an interview at Jeff Koinang’e Live show, Wendy accused her former manager of denying her the money she had received from performances and from well-wishers over the past five years.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager (Joe Mwangi),” she stated.

The mother has since clarified that she received money on multiple occasions but said it was not a fair share.

