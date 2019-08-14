If DP Ruto Becomes President, I Will Retire From Politics – Duale

“When Deputy President William Ruto becomes the President (of Kenya), I will retire from politics” were the concluding words of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, at Citizen TV’s political show, Newsnight.

Duale, who is also the national assembly majority leader, reiterated his support for Ruto come 2022, saying that he could serve as a clerk in State House under Ruto Presidency.

“I have said in the past, if William Ruto becomes President, I will retire from politics. I can even serve as a clerk in State House,” he said.

Read: Duale Breaks Ranks With DP Ruto Over Creation Of Prime Minister Position

Duale rubbished claims that he had broken ranks with the DP over the creation of a Prime Minister’s post in a new constitution. He also dismissed claims that the ruling Jubilee Party was divided.

“DP Ruto is not the kind of person you abandon. He is a strong politician. I will support him in 2022. We have one party leader- Uhuru Kenyatta. Jubilee is united. The President and his deputy are united. Jubilee will go into the next election more united than it was in 2017,” he added.

On matters succession politics, Duale said that the battle for the top seat will be between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, terming other possible contestants as ‘done cases’.

Read: Daily Nation Tried To Extort Me In Ksh2.6 Billion Saga – Aden Duale

“In every election there are jokers. In 2022, it will be a two-horse race. The rest are donkeys. I can tell you for free. The presidential contest in 2022 will be between two people- William Ruto and Raila Odinga. I will be backing William Ruto,” said Duale.

Despite announcing his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as a child of the famous handshake, Duale said he was opposed to the expansion of the executive arm of the government.

The outspoken legislator said that in case of a referendum, he would support the parliamentary system of government and advocate for an official role of the leader of opposition.

Read: President Uhuru Is The Only Honest Person About National Unity – Duale

“The leader of Opposition should have been given the status and resources that are equivalent to him in the National Assembly and the Senate where he can rally his troops and hold gov’t to account. The 2010 constitution lacks that. My position, as an individual and as a patron of the pastoralists Parliamentary group , is that we will support a Parliamentary system of government,” he said.

Duale also said that the Jubilee Party up to now has no position with regards to the change of the constitution, since it has never officially given its views before BBI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu