Mix-master DJ Moh Takes Gun To DJ Kym’s Birthday Party At K1 Club (Photo)

The “ruffest and tuffest” disk jockey Moh of Moh Spice Entertainment was on Tuesday night partying with some of Kenya’s hottest deejays.

What is wrong with having fun in the clubs, one might wonder.

Well, DJ Moh was last night at his brother’s birthday party, Dj Kym Nickdee, held at K1 Klub House in Parklands.

The reggae deejay came packing a firearm which he had on his waist.

The above post as shared by Dj Kym on Instagram has since been taken down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYM KYM {NICKDEE} 🇰🇪 (@djkymnickdee) on

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) wondered why a deejay had to take with him a firearm to a nightclub especially.

Others thought it unwise to have a gun in a place with drunk and disorderly people.

Here are some of the comments:

The Firearms Act stipulates that the owner is in charge of keeping the weapon in safe custody so that it is not lost or stolen, “and is not at any time available to any person not lawfully entitled to possess the same”.

Section 18 of the Act states: “Any person who fails to comply with any of the provisions of this section shall be guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding Sh10,000 or to both”.

