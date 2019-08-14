Court Reinstates SDA Students Suspended For Refusing To Sit Exams On Saturday

Eldoret High Court has reinstated five students of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) faith suspended from AIC Chebisaas Boys High School in Eldoret for refusing to sit exams on a Saturday.

The students were sent home on July 6, after allegedly refusing to sit exams on Saturday.

SDA’s belief that Saturday is the true Sabbath, and that they should not work on the day other than going to church to worship God or “doing good” like visiting the sick in hospitals.

To their relief, Eldoret High Court Judge Stephen Githinji on Wednesday directed that the suspended students be allowed back to school for Third Term in September pending hearing and determination of the case.

Read: Group Now Accuses SDA’s CKC Leadership Of Massive Embezzlement Of Church Tithe, Offerings

“Every person has the right, either individually or in community with others, in public or in private, to manifest any religion or belief through worship, practice, teaching or observance, including observance of a day of worship,” reads Article 32(2) of the Constitution.

“A person shall not be compelled to act or engage in any act, that is contrary to the person’s belief or religion,” adds part 4.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu