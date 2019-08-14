Shock As County Officials Forcibly Exhume Body Of Officer To Get Back Service Uniform

A family in Kakamega County was left in shock and grief after county officials forced them to exhume the body of their son who was buried in service uniform.

According to reports, Martin Shikuku Alukoye, 31, was working with the Kakamega County Youth Service at the time of his death.

He is said to have drowned in River Eburinde, Kakamega County on August 7 and was buried on the night of August 11 according to the Luhya customs.

His family noted that he was epileptic and drowned after he collapsed in the gash of the river waters while crossing it.

He was then buried fully dressed in the green coloured county youth service uniform including boots, service cap and a lanyard.

Following his death, the Ituti community county administrator, accompanied by other administrators, visited the home in a bid to take back the service attire that was given to the deceased.

To their surprise, they were informed that the county employee had been buried in the service uniform.