Bahati, Wife Diana Marua Welcome Second Born Child

Gospel artist Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have welcomed their second-born child at the RFH Medical Centre, Nairobi.

The Kuchu Kuchu hitmaker announced the news on his Instagram page a few minutes past 1 pm, on Wednesday.

“GLORY TO JESUS 🙏 At Exactly 1:04 pm @majestybahati Has Been Born, ” he wrote.

Fans thronged the comment section to congratulate the couple.

This comes slightly over a week after the singer treated his wife to a lavish baby shower at a city hotel where the couple revealed that they were expecting a boy.

The colourful ceremony featured a white and gold theme and all the guests were requested to clad either pink or blue attire.

“#GenderRevealed IT’S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus… Let’s All Congratulate @diana_marua As she’s to Give Birth Any Time Now,” said Bahati.

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and their adopted child Morgan.

Recently, Diana revealed that she is not looking forward to giving birth to another child.

She was responding to a post by Winnie Shareefa who was the emcee of the baby shower ceremony.

Shareefa had posted pictures from the invite-only event, thanking the couple for the opportunity to host the ceremony. She went ahead to request for a repeat next year.

“I couldn’t be more happier and proud of you guys! I’m overjoyed and still in awe that you guys trusted me enough to host @diana_marua baby shower. It was such an amazing baby shower! Please Dee, I want a repeat next year so please, you know what to do !! Cc_ @bahatikenya I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! Congratulations on your baby boy! ”

In a quick rejoinder, Diana said she is done!

“A repeat of whose baby shower? pengine sasa u’host ya @d_eimos I’m done @winnie_shareefa.”

