Coach Adel Amrouche Rules Out Harambee Stars Return

adel amrouche
Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Adel Amrouche. [Courtesy]

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has ruled out making a comeback, saying he has another offer elsewhere.

The 51-year-old, who was in Kenya recently, has been linked to the vacant job at Stars following the departure of Frenchman Sébastién Migné on Monday.

Migné and the Football Kenya Federation (KFK) agreed to part ways mutually after 14 months in charge.

Read: Striker Allan Wanga Quits International Football After Harambee Stars Snub

Adel, who managed the team for 18 months between 2013 and 2014, tweeted that he may have wished to return but there has been no formal engagement.

He also said that he still has a pending case against the FKF over his alleged unlawful dismissal.

“Sorry and Thanks to all Kenyan supporters who Wants me back, my case with FKF is still ongoing and I didn’t see any gesture from them, meanwhile I agreed to be coach another national team, I wish all the best to Harambee Stars and God Bless Kenyans,” the Algerian tweeted.

Adel was sacked on 3 August 2014 following 1-0 aggregate loss to Lesotho in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

