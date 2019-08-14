575 Retrenched Telkom Employees To Be Re-interviewed After Merger

The positions of the 575 Telkom employees retrenched by the firm will be advertised and interviews conducted after the merger with Airtel Kenya, Telkom has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms, Telkom said that it was a requirement before the merger, and that the employees still have a chance in the merged entity.

“This is line with the law and is a process that has to be undertaken before employees are able to move to any other entity and is still subject to regulatory approvals. The intention is to advertise and interview Telkom employees for positions in the Combined Entity and its outsourced partners. Engagement of these employees will be guided by the Combined Entity’s recruitment criteria as well as the mapped positions therein,” the statement said in part.

Telkom Kenya issued a one-month notice of redundancy, with effect from July 31, 2019, to its employees, informing them of the intention to terminate the employment of approximately 575 of its staff complement, on account of redundancy as a result of the transaction.

The merged entity will see only 225 staff members absorbed from the Telkom Kenya, out of the current 800 staffers.

With the new arrangement, Telkom Kenya’s key shareholder Helios will retain 40 percent, Kenyan Government 10 percent while Bharti Airtel will be the majority shareholder with 50 percent. The new entity will be called Airtel-Telkom.

