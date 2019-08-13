Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Accuses Jeff Koinange Of Settling Scores On TV

The former manager of teen gymnast Wendy Waeni has taken to micro-blogging site, Twitter to reveal what he says are intricate details that have led to the drama that has been unfolding for days now.

According to Joe Mwangi, the teenager will at the right time “speak out” about what really happened, insisting that she was coached when appearing on JKL with Jeff Koinange last Thursday.

Training his guns on Koinange, Mwangi said that he was only trying to settle personal scores with him on national television.

“And to you @KoinangeJeff,am telling you this without a blink on my eyes,yes you have personal issues with me,you didnt hav to use a MINOR to settle ur issues me,trust you me Wendy will speak out soon,that one i can assure you,you know the role you played in all this,we talk then (sic),” he wrote.

And to you @KoinangeJeff ,am telling you this without a blink on my eyes,yes you have personal issues with me,you didnt hav to use a MINOR to settle ur issues me,trust you me Wendy will speak out soon,that one i can assure you,you know the role you played in all this,we talk then pic.twitter.com/b2c7VNbnHs — MWAS JOE (@Mwasjoe50) August 13, 2019

While at JKL, Wendy said that she has a new manager known as Becky Wangari. Well, According to Mwangi, the new manager and her sister spent a couple of weeks with the gymnast at their home which led to the latter being blocked from spending time with the two.

25 .

Thursday Last week in school a meeting was held and the Principal placed a strict curfew on Wendy that she shouldnt be seen anywhere close to those 2 sisters,following what Wendy admitted in presence of her Mother,myself,Princi & 2 teachers . pic.twitter.com/kMnVWGaAgT — MWAS JOE (@Mwasjoe50) August 13, 2019

Mwangi also disclosed that while well-wishers have been sending Wendy’s mother, Magdalene Syombua money, the girl does not need monetary help, just some counselling.

Speaking on the issue, he noted that he had to at some point confiscate Wendy’s phone because she was a regular on pornography sites.

This, he said, was the reason why he had to approach Ms Syombua and area MP Anthony Oluoch who has been supporting the acrobat.

12.

At this time we decided to take the matter to the School Principal & the class teacher ,which we did,

A meeting was held in school,myself,mama wendy,class teacher,principal and two other teachers,it was agreed Wendy to completely stay away from internet . pic.twitter.com/PPWjY03H9r — MWAS JOE (@Mwasjoe50) August 13, 2019

Going off on Twitter, Mwangi who has been labelled a “con” also insisted that he has in the past helped pay the acrobat’s school fees.

He recounts handing her mother who he says is a drunkard some Sh100,000 for school fees. She squandered it, he said.

19.

So has Joe been paying for Wendy's fee , pic.twitter.com/0aPdkubZZA — MWAS JOE (@Mwasjoe50) August 13, 2019

He has also criticized Wendy’s mother for changing tune on matters money. Earlier on, the acrobat told Koinange that she and her family have been living in abject poverty because Mwangi makes away with the money.

But speaking to Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Ms Syombua said that she has been receiving small amounts of money.

“Nimekua nikipata kidogo kama elfu ishirini (I have been receiving small amounts of Sh20,000 from Joe),” she said.

👇👇👇👇👇what is this that changed from "WE HAVE NEVER RECIEVED A PENNY"…????

Idiots https://t.co/FClZgWnoVV — MWAS JOE (@Mwasjoe50) August 13, 2019

Mwangi has also indicated that he is ready for a sit down with Wendy’s mother and himself on a national television.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu