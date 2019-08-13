Size 8, Wahu Release Riveting Gospel Hit “Power Power” (Video)

The much awaited collaboration between Linet Munyali but best known by her stage moniker Size 8 and Wahu Kagwi is here.
The songbirds dropped Power Power on Tuesday in a well textured music video.
The newest hit single which will soon take over the airwaves has a touch of the African culture and the modern society.
Dressed by Brian Babu, Wahu and Size 8 in separate scenes adorn African themed attires while the dancers pull off the denim on denim look.
Power Power, written by Bern Mziki is a gospel praise song that is sure to have church and non-church goers on their feet.
This is Wahu’s first collaboration after making the transition from secular to gospel music.
Also present during the video shoot were their husbands; DJ Mo and Nameless who in an Instagram post, Size 8 described as their “back bones.”
POWER POWER BY @size8reborn and @wahukagwi now on YouTube link on my bio….. Audio by @bernmziki Written by @bernmziki Video by @youngwallace_ke Stylist by @brianbabu / @brianbabustyling Hair by @rickykish To all the support team God bless you so much. To @djmokenya and @namelesskenya waaaa what can I say you have been our back born. God you made this all happen to God be the glory……
The video was deftly-produced by Young Wallace.
Already creating a buzz online, the hit has over 16,000 views on YouTube.
