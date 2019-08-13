Size 8, Wahu Release Riveting Gospel Hit “Power Power” (Video)

The much awaited collaboration between Linet Munyali but best known by her stage moniker Size 8 and Wahu Kagwi is here.

The songbirds dropped Power Power on Tuesday in a well textured music video.

The newest hit single which will soon take over the airwaves has a touch of the African culture and the modern society.

Dressed by Brian Babu, Wahu and Size 8 in separate scenes adorn African themed attires while the dancers pull off the denim on denim look.

Power Power, written by Bern Mziki is a gospel praise song that is sure to have church and non-church goers on their feet.

This is Wahu’s first collaboration after making the transition from secular to gospel music.

Also present during the video shoot were their husbands; DJ Mo and Nameless who in an Instagram post, Size 8 described as their “back bones.”

The video was deftly-produced by Young Wallace.

Already creating a buzz online, the hit has over 16,000 views on YouTube.

