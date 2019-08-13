Detectives Launch Manhunt For Robbers Who Broke Into Kitutu Chache North MP Angwenyi’s House

Detectives have launched a manhunt against robbers who broke into Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi’s house.

According to the legislator, the burglars made away with household goods of undetermined value.

It was not clear how the thugs gained access to the legislator’s house while he had a guard.

Marani Sub-County Police Chief, Hilary Tarus, revealed that they were zeroing in on the guard as the first suspect.

Speaking on the incident, Officer Tarus noted: “Being on guard during the time of the incident we believe he holds crucial leads into this theft.”

The officer further revealed that the robbers could have made away with a TV, kitchenware and other items.

On Tuesday detectives visited the scene early and dusted the house for fingerprints.

“We suspect the incident took place between 11 and 12 midnight,” the officer said. “We want to know if this person acted alone or was with an accomplice,” Tarus stated.

It was not clear whether the residence under police guard during the theft.

