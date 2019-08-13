Two Prison Constables Caught On CCTV Hiding Cocaine In Toilet Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) based in Voi have arrested two prison constables over drug deals.

According to the DCI, the two, who were caught on CCTV camera hiding cocaine in a toilet, were arrested on Monday.

The suspects are Boniface Korir and William Chengo, all attached at Manyani Maximum Prison.

During the operation, the officers were found with several rounds of ammunition without authority.

Meanwhile, an intense operation targeting drug traffickers in the coast region is currently ongoing.

Yesterday, an Officer in Charge of Lamu Police Station was arrested for facilitating the release of a suspected drug trafficker.

Over the weekend, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i vowed to take stern action against drug traffickers in the region.

Speaking in Mombasa, Matiang’i linked the recent killings in Kisauni to drug use among the residents.

“We are commencing an unprecedented effort to deal with this issue of drug peddling. It is going to be a painful exercise, but we are prepared to start the journey,” Matiang’i said.

