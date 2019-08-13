Police Hunt For Wanted Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki In London

Detectives have expanded their search for Africa Spirits Ltd/ WOW Beverages Ltd director Humphrey Kariuki to London where he was last traced.

According to police, the tycoon left for London on Thursday from South Africa. Kariuki could be headed to European Island Republic of Cyprus where he is a citizen.

Citizen Digital reports that the DPP will on Tuesday seek a international arrest warrant for the businessman who is facing tax evasion and money laundering charges.

The DPP will also seek to repossess Kariuki’s properties including private planes, 80 high-end vehicles, a Nanyuki five star hotel and a mall in Nairobi.

Sources privy to the details say that detectives have so far seized two vehicles and an aircraft in Laikipia.

Also being facing tax evasion charges are Robert Thinji Murithi and Stuar Gerald Herd, the directors of Africa Spirits Ltd Peter Njenga Kuria and Geffrey Kaaria Kinoti; all WOW Beverages directors.

Others include the assistant production manager at Africa Beverages Ltd Sethu Prabhu, shift manager Mr Simon, tax manager for the two companies Mr Kepha Githu Gakure and a driver Mr Eric Mulwa Nzomba.

