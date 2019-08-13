Blow To Lake Region Economic Bloc As CEO Abala Wanga Resigns Amid Fraud Cases

The Lake Region Economic Bloc has suffered another blow after it’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abala Wanga resigned.

According to the CEO, he made the decision after thorough consultations with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and the bloc’s Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

“After extensive consultation with Governor Nyong’o and the LREB CEO Wycliffe Oparanya, I decide to resign and go back to my initial position within the county after putting up structures in place for the bloc,” Abala noted.

Read:

He told Nation that he would be tendering his official resignation on Friday.

His resignation comes two weeks after he was convicted and sentenced for fraud in Kiambu.

In the ruling made by Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, Wanga was sentenced to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was found guilty of engaging in multiple frauds.

Read also:

The move comes as a double blow dor the regional bloc following the death of its vice-chairperson Joyce Laboso.

The bloc brings together 14 members which include Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busiam, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu