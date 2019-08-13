Ksh533 Million NYS Money Spent On Non-existent Markets, Auditor General Reveals

At least Ksh533 Million from the National Youth Service (NYS) was spent on construction of Karen and Ngong Road furniture markets, which do not exist, according to the auditor general Edward Ouko.

In a recent report, Ouko says that the money was used to buy materials for construction of the markets, but operations have since stalled for two years following a legal claim on the land.

For the Karen Market, the materials were to cost Ksh53.5 million while that of Ngong Road Market were to cost Ksh143 million amounting to Ksh196.5 million. The balance of Ksh336.5 million has not been explained, according to Ouko.

“It was not possible to determine how the quantity of materials required was arrived at and if the materials procured and received were of the right quantity and met specifications as per the approved designs and engineer’s estimates,” the reports reads in part.

“Further, no site handing over minutes have been provided to show that management had conducted due diligence and secured the land before committing public resources and exposing the public to loss of funds.