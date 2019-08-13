in NEWS

Kisumu MCAs Impeach Finance CEC Nerry Achar Over Financial Impropriety

Kisumu County Fiance Minister Nerry Achar. [Courtesy]

Kisumu County ward representatives on Tuesday impeached Finance executive Nerry Achar.

37 MCAs voted in favour of the censure motion as three opposed it. This was after a court order blocking the assembly from discussing his conduct became obsolete.

The ward representatives also say that the CEC disregarded procurement laws in purchasing the governor’s vehicle.

Last week, the assembly constituted a 16-member committee to probe Achar over allegations of gross misconduct, incompetence, abuse of office and violation of the relevant laws in discharging his duties.

The committee recommended that Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o dismisses Achar with immediate effect.

They also recommended that the EACC and DCI investigate the minister for financial impropriety.

Speaker of the Assembly Onyango Oloo communicated the MCAs’ decision noting that Achar’s impeachment takes effect immediately.

More Follows

